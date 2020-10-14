Ozark, Mo. police asking for new information about missing couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark police are asking for your help in finding a missing man and woman. No one has heard from them in a year and a half.

Quincey Hill, 23, and Kenneth Webb, also known as Steveo, 29, were last seen in Ozark in May of 2019.

“Best case scenario for the outcome is that they, for whatever reason, decided they didn’t want anything to do with the area and they left, started a new life somewhere and we’re just having a hard time finding them," said Sgt. Jared Drye, with the Ozark Police Department.

Sgt. Drye said a missing persons case is not closed until police find who they’re looking for. He said, in this case, Hill and Webb were last spotted near Longview Road and 21st Street last year, and believed to be traveling on foot.

“After that they just kind of went off the grid. Nobody heard from them and we had a missing person report filed and we tried to track them down. We started coming up with dead ends," Drye said.

That’s why, nearly 18 months later, the Ozark Police Department is asking for help once again, after exhausting all potential clues.

“A lot of times we end up back in the same position we started in to where that information was no good or the information we got was second or third hand, and that makes it hard to act on," Drye said.

Hill has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5′5″ and weighs around 114 lbs. She has a tattoo on her right arm and above her elbow. Webb has brown hair and brown eyes and is 6′ and weighs around 270 lbs. He might have a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

“Nobody’s in any trouble, all we want to do is find out where they’re at," Drye said.

Drye said, in order to do that, detectives will need new, reliable leads.

“We need somebody to come to us and say, I know this or I heard this directly, something that we can check out and confirm," he said.

According to Drye, the couple frequently visited local campgrounds and national parks.

Anyone who has seen or heard from the couple is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.