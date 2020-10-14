Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

Gary and Lisa Hunter are now booked in the county jail without bond. The pair face charges for hindering the prosecution of their son, 23-year-old Gary Hunter, Jr.

Hunter, Jr. faces various charges for his involvement in the killing of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco. Law enforcement said Pasco, a mother of two, and another woman were kidnapped and shot back in August.

Investigators said both women were thrown into the trunk of a car and taken to a remote location just outside of Miller. The pair were forced down an abandoned well and shot.

Authorities said Pasco died instantly. The other woman played dead until their kidnappers left. She has been released from the hospital. Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said Wednesday the second woman has been home for a while and is now “doing fine.”

Hunter, Jr. is the man suspected of shooting Pasco. He currently faces 12 felony charges, including murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

Eight others have also been charged in the killing of Pasco, each ranging in age from 18 to 47 years-old.

The other eight suspects indicted include Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri; Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri; Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri; Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri; Christina N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Missouri; Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Missouri; and Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri.

Sheriff Delay previously told KY3 the nine involved may not be the only people connected to the crime. He said the community played a vital role in the arrests.

“We received hundreds, if not thousands, of tips from different community members saying, hey, this is where I think this is, this is where I think this happened, this is who I think they talked to.”

Hunter, Jr. was originally scheduled to be in court Wednesday. His appearance has since been rescheduled to November. His mother is set to be in court early Thursday morning, meanwhile his father’s court date has not yet been scheduled.

