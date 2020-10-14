Advertisement

Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

Gary and Lisa Hunter are now booked in the county jail without bond. The pair face charges for hindering the prosecution of their son, 23-year-old Gary Hunter, Jr.

Hunter, Jr. faces various charges for his involvement in the killing of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco. Law enforcement said Pasco, a mother of two, and another woman were kidnapped and shot back in August.

Investigators said both women were thrown into the trunk of a car and taken to a remote location just outside of Miller. The pair were forced down an abandoned well and shot.

Authorities said Pasco died instantly. The other woman played dead until their kidnappers left. She has been released from the hospital. Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said Wednesday the second woman has been home for a while and is now “doing fine.”

Hunter, Jr. is the man suspected of shooting Pasco. He currently faces 12 felony charges, including murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

Eight others have also been charged in the killing of Pasco, each ranging in age from 18 to 47 years-old.

The other eight suspects indicted include Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri; Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri; Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri; Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri; Christina N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Missouri; Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Missouri; and Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri.

Sheriff Delay previously told KY3 the nine involved may not be the only people connected to the crime. He said the community played a vital role in the arrests.

“We received hundreds, if not thousands, of tips from different community members saying, hey, this is where I think this is, this is where I think this happened, this is who I think they talked to.”

Hunter, Jr. was originally scheduled to be in court Wednesday. His appearance has since been rescheduled to November. His mother is set to be in court early Thursday morning, meanwhile his father’s court date has not yet been scheduled.

RELATED: Friend speaks out as new details released on Lawrence County murder

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cassville home to one of state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The small town of Cassville has one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the state but one early road block has been actually getting the THC product because the other operations in the supply chain are just getting up-and-running themselves.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler with a chance for rain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts may hit 40 mph

News

Missouri Water Patrol investigating drowning on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Divers recovered his body shortly after he never resurfaced.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri fixes the COVID-19 dashboard for cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours.

Latest News

Coronavirus

City of Eldon, Mo. closes city hall after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city will provide some services either from the office or remotely

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Political texts: Do they work, and how did they get my number?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
As for the campaigning, some voters say they don’t mind the random texts.

News

Cassville, Mo. medical marijuana dispensary preparing for opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Campaigns using text messaging to get the word out in the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long introduces legislation following drownings on Bull Creek in Taney County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.