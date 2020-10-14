Political texts: Do they work, and how did they get my number?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the election drawing closer, campaigning is heating up. It' no longer just the mailbox or door-to-door campaigning, it’s even showing up in your text messages. Many seem personalized with your name on it.

Election officials say they do believe it is driving turnout. Well, that, and a contentious political season. In Greene County, the clerk is expecting some 75%-plus voter turnout.

But how do campaigns get your cell phone number, and are those texts effective?

“Social media and what they call data points... political parties and organizations will take that information and buy it and they will know essentially what political affiliation or what their political leanings are. Whether you are conservative or liberal, etc, independent. They can get that information now privately through data points and social media,” explained Greene County clerk Shane Schoeller.

We’ve long thought “they” were tracking our every move online, now we know for sure. What you post online truly is public information.

“They can find your leanings, and your phone number if you have it attached to your facebook.”

So perhaps you and I are the ones who have given out our info. But, it’s not the county clerk’s offices giving away most information.

By law, campaigns do have access to some voter information, such as who the registered voters are, and who has requested an absentee ballot. But the parties cannot have your cell phone number or even your email address, at least from your county clerk. Political parties are allowed to stand behind election judges only during a presidential primary and see which ballot the voter requests. However, the last election cycle, neither party chose to do that in Greene County, according to Schoeller.

As for the campaigning, some voters say they don’t mind the random texts.

“Because of the times and them being so crazy, any effort to reach out to the people to encourage them to participate in their right to vote... I’m okay with that,” said Larry Gates, a Springfield voter.

Schoeller says to build in some extra time for voting on November 3. And remember that overall, it’s a good thing that lines are longer, not a bad thing.

