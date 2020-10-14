Preparing plants for winter while dealing with an Ozarks drought

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The leaves are falling, but the rain isn’t in the Ozarks. KY3 talked to an expert landscaper about how to make sure your plants make it through the drought and winter.

The key word, not surprisingly, is water. Chris Kristek and his team are keeping their plants well-water, adding extra water while we continue in a drought. For you at home, use a hose on a warm day to do the same.

“And put a little water down on the ground around your plants just to give them a little supplemental moisture to make it through the dry time,” said Kristek.

This will keep the root system from drying out, which will help your plants get through upcoming freezing temperatures. The ground around your plants is too dry when it freezes

“It could be detrimental to the plant, for sure," said Kristek. It could start die back on the root system and also on the branches and the buds for next year.”

For established plants, Kristek says a couple waterings a week would be sufficient. And if in containers...daily. He, along with just about everyone in southwest Missouri, is ready for a change.

“Hopefully, we get rain soon and we can get into winter, everything is dormant and we’ll make it til spring,” he said.

Now, some plants, like pines, spruce and other evergreens will need water throughout the dormant period, because they hold their leaves year round.

