Advertisement

Preparing plants for winter while dealing with an Ozarks drought

How much water do they need?
Preparing plants for the winter
Preparing plants for the winter(KY3)
By Robert Hahn
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The leaves are falling, but the rain isn’t in the Ozarks. KY3 talked to an expert landscaper about how to make sure your plants make it through the drought and winter.

The key word, not surprisingly, is water. Chris Kristek and his team are keeping their plants well-water, adding extra water while we continue in a drought. For you at home, use a hose on a warm day to do the same.

“And put a little water down on the ground around your plants just to give them a little supplemental moisture to make it through the dry time,” said Kristek.

This will keep the root system from drying out, which will help your plants get through upcoming freezing temperatures. The ground around your plants is too dry when it freezes

“It could be detrimental to the plant, for sure," said Kristek. It could start die back on the root system and also on the branches and the buds for next year.”

For established plants, Kristek says a couple waterings a week would be sufficient. And if in containers...daily. He, along with just about everyone in southwest Missouri, is ready for a change.

“Hopefully, we get rain soon and we can get into winter, everything is dormant and we’ll make it til spring,” he said.

Now, some plants, like pines, spruce and other evergreens will need water throughout the dormant period, because they hold their leaves year round.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Fire Danger Wednesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Heating back up for now

News

Why watering your plants, bushes is so important in Ozarks drought

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

University of Missouri catches more than 150 students in three cheating incidents

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

New respiratory urgent care facility being built at Cox South Hospital to handle expected flu-COVID influx

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
A new temporary respiratory urgent care facility is being constructed at Cox South Hospital in anticipation of a rough winter that could see an increase in patients because of both COVID-19 and the flu.

Latest News

News

CoxHealth adding new building for respiratory patients at Cox South Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Witness shares what he saw during Thursday’s crash on James River Freeway in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

University of Missouri catches more than 150 students in three cheating incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
More than 150 students at the University of Missouri have been caught in three separate cheating scandals since the Spring 2020 semester.

News

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre.

News

Witness shares what he saw during Thursday’s crash on James River Freeway in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield Police had the road blocked off Tuesday morning as the investigation into what happened continues.

News

Missouri Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nicole Galloway visits Springfield business

Updated: 2 hours ago
A major issue in the Missouri governor’s race this year is COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.