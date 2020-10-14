School buses not running in the Richland School District on Wednesday

RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The school district posted on their Facebook Page that they only have two bus drivers because of Covid-19.

The district says they won’t be able to run buses on Wednesday. Parents are being asked to find alternative transportation to get students to and from school.

Most of the recently quarantined students have returned to school.

A bus will still run to the Waynesville Career Center and the Great Circle/Discovery routes.

The district will update parents and students after they look at their options and formulate a plan.