Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 1 death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of one Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim is a man in his 70s. His death is not associated with a long-term care center. He did suffer from an underlying health risk. The county reports a total of 39 deaths in October alone, 116 since the pandemic.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,

33% are considered obese and

11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Lung disease

Obesity

Serious heart conditions

Diabetes

Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.