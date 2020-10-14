Advertisement

State of Missouri fixes the COVID-19 dashboard for cases

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services launched a revamped version of its COVID-19 Dashboard. This is a screen shot of the website on 9/30/2020.
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services launched a revamped version of its COVID-19 Dashboard. This is a screen shot of the website on 9/30/2020.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has completed the task of resolving a data extract issue in the reporting of COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths. An error in how data was being exported caused inaccurate reporting on Saturday, Oct. 10.

A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours. This number actually reflected an increase in cases over multiple days leading up to Oct. 10, not a one-day increase.

This issue was exacerbated by the fact that files in daily use now consist of more than 2.2 million records. Since Saturday, DHSS has taken steps to resolve this export error, recognizing that the records and complexity will continue to increase.

DHSS continues to encourage individuals to follow the past 7-day trends for all data sets. From Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 9,166 cases were reported, for an average of 1,309 per day. From Oct. 7-13, 9,908 cases were reported, for an average of 1,415 per day.

The updated number of total reported cases increased by the following each day:

· Oct. 10 +1,381

· Oct. 11 +1,235

· Oct. 12 +988

· Oct. 13 +1,338

When cases are reported to DHSS, they are added to the total count on the dashboard the following day. Then each case is assigned to a date based on the day the patient was tested.

Adjustments in data are still to be expected over time given that data quality assurance is an ongoing effort in order to provide the most accurate data as the number and types of tests continue to expand.

“We are thankful that at this point, in an unprecedented fashion more than 2 million tests have been performed for a reportable infectious disease in Missouri,” said Dr. Randall Williams director of DHSS. “We remain committed to undergoing continuous quality improvement as we share the data from these tests as testing options and available technologies evolve.”

Missouri launched the new version of the Show Me Strong COVID-19 Public Health Dashboard on Sept. 28 to integrate pandemic response data across public health, economic, employment, and social impact indicators. This single point of access provides recovery information with greater detail and specificity across the various sectors, and also seeks to streamline data reporting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

Coronavirus

City of Eldon, Mo. closes city hall after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city will provide some services either from the office or remotely

News

Missouri Hospital Association expecting record number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations by the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The state of Missouri is seeing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Coronavirus

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 1 death related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The county reports a total of 39 deaths in October alone.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson announces plan for rapid COVID-19 test distribution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health care workers are top priority for PCR testing.

Coronavirus

Missouri unemployment rate drops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State data released Wednesday show more people are back at work in Missouri after joblessness spiked during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but unemployment is still way up compared to last year.

Sports

Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed Wednesday to tentatively Dec. 12 after the SEC postponed Missouri-Vanderbilt on Monday.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri: 56 COVID-19 deaths at veterans’ homes since Sept. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fifty-six residents of Missouri veterans homes have died of COVID-19 since Sept. 1, including 25 at one facility in southeast Missouri.

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Arkansas judge dismisses lawsuit challenging virus mandates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas ranks 10th in the country for new virus cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.