The Place: National Dessert Month with Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - October is National Dessert Month! And, to celebrate, Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe is dishing on their sweet treats that are perfect to enjoy in the fall!

Neighbor’s Mill s giving $1 for every pumpkin muffin sold to Ozarks Food Harvest. Visit either of their two Springfield locations to participate.

Neighbor’s Mill Independence - 1435 East Independence, Suite 110

Neighbor’s Mill Sunshine - 1301 E Sunshine St #120

