The Place: National Dessert Month with Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - October is National Dessert Month! And, to celebrate, Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe is dishing on their sweet treats that are perfect to enjoy in the fall!
Neighbor’s Mill s giving $1 for every pumpkin muffin sold to Ozarks Food Harvest. Visit either of their two Springfield locations to participate.
Neighbor’s Mill Independence - 1435 East Independence, Suite 110
Neighbor’s Mill Sunshine - 1301 E Sunshine St #120
