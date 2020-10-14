Advertisement

The Place: National Dessert Month with Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe

By Michael Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - October is National Dessert Month! And, to celebrate, Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe is dishing on their sweet treats that are perfect to enjoy in the fall!

Neighbor’s Mill s giving $1 for every pumpkin muffin sold to Ozarks Food Harvest. Visit either of their two Springfield locations to participate.

Neighbor’s Mill Independence - 1435 East Independence, Suite 110

Neighbor’s Mill Sunshine - 1301 E Sunshine St #120

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Other

The Place: Missouri’s First Natural Science Museum

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Michael Gibson
The Missouri Institute of Natural Science is Missouri’s first natural science museum. Featuring dinosaur bones and other fossils, including the Ozarks only mounted dinosaur, is a unique gem to Springfield.

Other

The Place: One-On-One with Philanthropist and Businessman Doug Pitt

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Michael Gibson
Doug Pitt is known to many as the brother of Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt. But, people in the Ozarks know him as a dedicated philanthropist and successful businessman. The Place’s Michael Gibson sat down with Doug to discuss what fuels his compassion and drive to go good.

Other

The Place: A Blueberry Field Trip to Persimmon Hill Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Gibson
Blueberries are the latest and greatest superfood. But, how are they grown? We took a trip to Persimmon Hill Farm in Lampe, MO to find out what makes this fruit so tasty.

Other

The Place: Cool Careers with a San Diego Real Estate TV Host

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By Melanie Steen
Kaushal Patel is living her dream as a real estate agent in San Diego, California. And, she’s using her talents as a former television news anchor to feature properties owned by the rich and famous. The Place’s Melanie Steen caught up with Patel as a part of Cool Careers.

Latest News

Other

SPONSORED The Place: Engineering Behind Silver Dollar City’s Mystic River Falls

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Silver Dollar City’s new water ride, Mystic River Falls in an engineering marvel. The Place’s Michael Gibson got the chance to learn more about what makes this ride so fun.

Other

The Place: A Journey to the Overland Mail Route

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
Long ago, the Overland Mail Route once linked the Ozarks to San Francisco, California. The Place’s Mason Seidel discovers the old stagecoach mail route that has been lost to history for years.

Other

The Place: One-On-One with Yakov Smirnoff

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Legendary comedian Yakov Smirnoff returns to the Ozarks and the Branson stage for the 2020 season. His show called “Laughter Vaccine” runs through November. The Place’s Michael Gibson caught up with the comic to hear about his extraordinary life and career.

Other

The Place Kitchen

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT

Other

SPONSORED The Place: Hammons Black Walnuts

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Melanie Steen
The Place visited with Hammons Black Walnuts to find out how walnuts make the perfect pairing to our meals.

Other

The Place: A Journey Into Riverbluff Cave

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Riverbluff Cave is a privately owned research cave by the Missouri Institute of Natural Science. The cave is closed to the public. But, The Place was given special access for the tour of a lifetime.