Virtual panel to discuss Amendment 3 at Drury University

The panel will talk about what Amendment 3 is and showcase speakers from both sides.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is a major topic on the ballot in Missouri.

Two years ago Missourians actually passed Amendment 1 called Clean Missouri with a 62 percent vote.

The core of this was to change the way the state sets up its districts for the cenus.

It’s a very political process.

In 2018 we moved this sort of drawing out of districts from the bi-partisan commission who the governor appoints and moved to a non-partisan demographer.

The hope was to stop gerrymandering or drawing districts for a political purpose. Taking politics out of it.

The new ballot says we should go back to the old way. Many for this legislation feel that Missouri voters weren’t 100% sure what they were voting for in the first place.

To be clear, we haven’t utilized this new system yet. Because we’re in the process of doing the census we wouldn’t really see impact or effect until about 2022. This is also part of the argument.

“People on the pro-amendment 3 side would say maybe voters didn’t know what they were doing so we had to stop it before it moves forward and one of the arguments on the other side is this hasn’t taken effect yet, how do we know what it’s going to look like,” Dr. Dan Ponder, a political science professory from Drury says.

He will be moderating a conversation about Amendment 3 Wednesday night starting at 6. If you want to join in on the conversation, click the link HERE.

