Volunteer Ozarks: Harmony House & Halloween Hustle

By Daniel Posey
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Halloween Hustle is going virtual this year and extending the window of time for how long you can participate. The event will run for the entire month of October, ending on Saturday, October 31st.

Jared Alexander, Director of Development for Harmony House, talked to Daniel Posey about how the Halloween Hustle will benefit the nonprofit. Alexander explained this event comes at a crucial time for the nonprofit since October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and the event helps raise more money while reaching more people. All proceeds from Halloween Hustle go to Harmony House, a domestic violence shelter in Springfield, MO.

Click here for Halloween Hustle registration and info

