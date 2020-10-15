Advertisement

Arkansas reports record 1,278 coronavirus cases amid surge

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Coronavirus cases continue to surge through Arkansas Thursday with a daily-record 1,278 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus reported.

The Department of Health reported that the state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, rose by 1,068 to 9,303, and probable cases rose by 210 to 5,221. That brought the combined COVID-19 total for the outbreak to 96,524, with 8,424 cases active and 594 requiring hospitalization, seven more than Wednesday. Patients needing breathing assistance fell by seven to 106.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

“I expected the number of new cases to increase as we enter the last part of the week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “This has been the pattern, but the cases reported today set a new record high. Our increased testing efforts allow us to find cases already present and react to them. Each one of us must be proactive in our individual efforts to help slow the spread of this virus.”

Hutchinson has mandated that face masks be worn in public, that social distancing be maintained and that restaurant seatings be limited to two-thirds capacity.

The state’s total COVID-19 fatalities rose by 11 new deaths to 1,645.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S.

Local

Hospitalizations at new high, positivity rate up in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Missouri reached another record Thursday

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Coronavirus

US reports nearly 60K new COVID cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The United States reports nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases; that's the highest level in about two months.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri fixes the COVID-19 dashboard for cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours.