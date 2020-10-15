Ava, Mo. ambulance catches on fire after mechanical issue, no one hurt

DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - An ambulance from the Ava Ambulance District caught on fire Thursday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

The fire happened in Diggins, Missouri State Highway O and U.S. Route 60.

The Ava Ambulance District says no one was hurt. Two employees were able to get out of the ambulance safely and no patients were inside.

The fire causes an estimated $350,000 loss for the Ava Ambulance District, which only had five ambulances prior to the fire.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.