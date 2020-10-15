Advertisement

C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

FILE - White House Correspondents Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on July 11, 2007. C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked. A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and done that.
FILE - White House Correspondents Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on July 11, 2007. C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked. A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and done that.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which was canceled after Trump would not agree to a virtual format because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

A week ago, after Trump had criticized him as a “never Trumper,” Scully tweeted “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him.

Scully said that when he saw his tweet had created a controversy, “I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

He had been frustrated by Trump’s comments and several weeks of criticism on social media and conservative news outlets about his role as moderator, including attacks directed at his family, he said.

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for,” Scully said. “I apologize.”

He said he let down his colleagues at C-SPAN, fellow news professionals and the debate commission. “I ask for their forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself,” he said.

C-SPAN said Scully confessed to lying about the hack on Wednesday.

“He understands that he made a serious mistake,” the network said. “We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions.”

The debate commission did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Scully has led the network’s presidential election coverage since 1992, but the suspension means he won’t be part of C-SPAN’s election night programming. Scully has been the moderator of “Washington Journal,” the weekly call-in program, and regularly hosted other C-SPAN programs.

The network said Scully has consistently demonstrated fairness and professionalism, and built a reservoir of good will.

“After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN,” the network said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hirono on ACB Hearing

Updated: moments ago

National

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Local

Branson extends mask mandate, Branson PD continues to enforce controversial ordinance

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Branson leaders voted to extended the mask mandate during Tuesday's aldermen meeting.

Local

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the state’s plans for the rollout of the COVID-19.

National Politics

Biden campaign finds 3rd virus link; Harris suspends travel

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,800+ cases; Arkansas up nearly 1,300 cases

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces five COVID-19 deaths, 44 reported in October

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports five new COVID-19 deaths in the county Thursday.

National Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.