CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate check fraud in Bois D’Arc

Six checks were cashed in Ash Grove for nearly $19,000. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, we have a warning about a possible scam targeting seniors in Greene County. The case involves a man who cashed several checks totaling nearly $19,000. Deputy Jason Winston says an elderly man in Bois D’Arc had hired a man to do some work around his house in March. The homeowner would give the man a check, the worker would fill in the amount, and the homeowner would then sign it.

Deputy Winston says the 90-year-old homeowner later learned the man had written $18,900 worth of checks. A Greene County investigator went to the victim’s home on July 30 and didn’t see any signs of work done on the property. The report only states the residence “had been poorly painted.”

Greene County deputies say this man could be targeting seniors to steal money. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A total of six checks had been cashed at Old Missouri Bank in Ash Grove from March through June. Surveillance cameras caught images of an older man cashing one of the checks. Greene County investigators say it’s possible this man is targeting seniors. Deputy Winston urges the public to have a contract when hiring someone for work and never pay until you see they have finished the job.

If you recognize the man in the bank security video or you have information on this fraud case, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

