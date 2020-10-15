Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate check fraud in Bois D’Arc

An elderly man lost nearly $19,000 for property work that never happened.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Six checks were cashed in Ash Grove for nearly $19,000.
Six checks were cashed in Ash Grove for nearly $19,000.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, we have a warning about a possible scam targeting seniors in Greene County. The case involves a man who cashed several checks totaling nearly $19,000. Deputy Jason Winston says an elderly man in Bois D’Arc had hired a man to do some work around his house in March. The homeowner would give the man a check, the worker would fill in the amount, and the homeowner would then sign it.

Deputy Winston says the 90-year-old homeowner later learned the man had written $18,900 worth of checks. A Greene County investigator went to the victim’s home on July 30 and didn’t see any signs of work done on the property. The report only states the residence “had been poorly painted.”

Greene County deputies say this man could be targeting seniors to steal money.
Greene County deputies say this man could be targeting seniors to steal money.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A total of six checks had been cashed at Old Missouri Bank in Ash Grove from March through June. Surveillance cameras caught images of an older man cashing one of the checks. Greene County investigators say it’s possible this man is targeting seniors. Deputy Winston urges the public to have a contract when hiring someone for work and never pay until you see they have finished the job.

If you recognize the man in the bank security video or you have information on this fraud case, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize these suspected Greene County thieves?

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Deputies want to question them in a neighborhood theft south of a Springfield cemetery.

News

2 arrested for ‘noodling’ at Lake of the Ozarks. What is it, and why is it illegal in Missouri?

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
Two men from Camden County were charged after a 'lengthy investigation' by the Missouri Department of Conservation into allegations of 'noodling' catfish.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield porch pirate rides off on a bike

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
The man stole a Fed-Ex package with an item of sentimental value.

Latest News

News

Man charged with harassing 9 year-old girl in Shannon County

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Frances Watson
Roger Rector faces first degree harassment charges

News

Protesters call on Webster County officials to resign over child sex case verdict

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Frances Watson
Protesters take to old Webster County courthouse

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Lake of the Ozarks’ couple nearly scammed thousands of dollars while selling minivan

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
A Lake of the Ozarks' couple sold their 2018 Toyota Sienna for $24,900. Or, so they thought.

Catch-a-Crook

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield thief charges hundreds of dollars on stolen debit card

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
The victim reported more than $350 in fraudulent charges made at two gas stations.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for package thieves, mower thief

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
If you recognize anyone in the videos, call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Lebanon, Mo. Police Department warning about scam disguised with their phone number

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Michael Van Schoik
It is an age-old scam that has been around for a while, but now targeting a new group of people.