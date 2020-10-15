City Utilities opening pipeline between Stockton and Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It takes one day for a pump at Stockton to bring more than 8 million gallons of water into Fellows Lake.

Extreme drought conditions prompted City Utilities to begin pumping the water Wednesday afternoon since we have not had substantial rain in months.

Joel Alexander, with Springfield City Utilities, said, “We’re just about eight feet lower than full capacity at fellows lake.”

Opening the pumps at Stockton Lake is tackling the drought problem, proactively. CU wants to prepare in the extreme case of water levels in Fellows Lake falling too low.

Stockton Lake has three pumps, only one is currently open and pumping water.

“We can bring in about 8 million gallons a day with one pump,” Alexander said,

The water is traveling through a 30 mile pipeline, which was built back in 1996.

“It goes to the water treatment plants, and then we deliver that to the customers of City Utilities,” Alexander said.

The water from the pipeline also flows into McDaniel Lake. They are not replenishing lake levels in McDaniel just yet.

McDaniel Lake is another source of water for Springfield.

Right now, there is plenty of water to go around. However if these drought conditions were to continue into 2021, City Utilities will focus heavily on water conservation efforts.

“We will always reinforce people to use water wisely. We’ll come out with some more serious reminders and messages,” Alexander said.

It would take water levels dropping to 60 percent storage capacity for CU to issue restrictions on water usage.

“We came very close to putting those in place one time back in 2012,” Alexander said.

When water levels drop to 60 percent, we are in a Stage One, which is a water shortage. Restrictions could be things such as no washing sidewalks, buildings, or driveways. Additionally no non-commercial washing of vehicles.

Stage Two is considered a water emergency, when lake levels drop below 55 percent reduction or less. Stage Three puts us in crisis mode of less than 50 percent capacity.

We are nowhere near those points. Our water level capacity right now is 82 percent. Given how dry we have been, and lack of rain in the long term forecast, CU wants to prepare and remind people to practice water conservation anyway.

Water Conservation Tips

Check toilets, faucets, showers, etc. for leaks

Take shorter showers

Take Baths

Turn off water when brushing teeth

Turn off what while shaving

Only turn on dishwasher for full loads

Wash larger loads of laundry

Keep bottles of water in fridge - preferable reusable water bottles

Water lawn only when it needs it

Water during cooler parts of the day

Don’t run hose when washing car

Current Drought Monitor

