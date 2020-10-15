Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: Rethink usual plans for Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was taken out of context in a new Trump campaign ad touting the president’s coronavirus response.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was taken out of context in a new Trump campaign ad touting the president's coronavirus response.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans should rethink their usual plans for Thanksgiving gatherings, citing increased coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday that given the rise in cases, “we’ve really got to double down on fundamental public health measures that we talk about every day because they can make a difference.”

As for Thanksgiving, when millions of Americans travel to gather with families and friends, Fauci says this November may need to be different. “We really have to be careful this time that each individual family evaluates the risk-benefit.”

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert says its especially important because people traveling over the holiday often pass through crowded transportation hubs such as airports.

“If you have vulnerable people, the elderly or people that have underlying conditions, you better consider whether you want to do that now or maybe just forestall it and wait,” Fauci says.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

