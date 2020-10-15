Advertisement

First girl in Ozark School history to qualify for states in singles tennis unable to play; exposed to COVID-19

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Melissa Peralta Sanchez is the first girl in Ozark school history to qualify for states in singles tennis.

But Sanchez wasn’t able to play in the tournament Thursday because she was exposed to COVID-19.

“Obviously if I have COVID or I feel sick or something, for respect I understand," Melissa Peralta-Sanchez says. "But I feel good and I know I’m good.”

We reported Wednesday night that, if she got a rapid test this morning and it came back negative, she would be able to play in the tournament. Peralta-Sanchez got ready this morning and on her way out the door, got a call that even if she did test negative for COVID-19, she wasn’t allowed to play at states.

“I’d feel better if at the beginning they said no or they say yes, but they never have a good reason so they said oh maybe you can play if you do this or whatever," Peralta-Sanchez says.

She sat behind a girl in class that exposed her to the virus and although she’s already had two negative tests, she hasn’t completed her two weeks in quarantine.

“If one of the students is positive then that creates a high risk exposure to the other student," Ozark Superintendent, Dr. Chris Bauman, says.

The Ozark School District says if students are exposed to a positive case for longer than 15 minutes and within six feet, masked or unmasked, they’re required to quarantine for 14 days.

“There’s not any way for us to look at and evaluate ending a quarantine in a shorter period of time," Bauman says.

As a foreign exchange student from Mexico, Peralta-Sanchez says she wanted to make her coach back home proud of her while she’s here.

“He knows and my family knows and the people who know me know that I have more than that, so that’s why I feel like I want to play," Peralta-Sanchez says.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ava, Mo. ambulance catches on fire after mechanical issue, no one hurt

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An ambulance from the Ava Ambulance District caught on fire Thursday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

Local

PAC raises $5M to back Galloway for Missouri governor

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Stronger Missouri reported it raised and spent a little more than $5 million in September.

Local

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Following an On Your Side Investigation, a couple in Lebanon is now charged with stealing from pet lovers.

Sports

REPORTS: Chiefs sign RB Le’Veon Bell one-year contract

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the state’s plans for the rollout of the COVID-19.

News

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost/Freeze Advisories Tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs down 20° today

News

City Utilities opening pipeline between Stockton and Fellows Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Extreme drought conditions prompted City Utilities to begin pumping the water from Stockton into Fellows Lake. Since we have not had substantial rain in months.

News

City Utilities opening pipeline between Stockton and Fellows Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Leah Hill reports.