First girl in Ozark School history to qualify for states in singles tennis unable to play; exposed to COVID-19

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Melissa Peralta Sanchez is the first girl in Ozark school history to qualify for states in singles tennis.

But Sanchez wasn’t able to play in the tournament Thursday because she was exposed to COVID-19.

“Obviously if I have COVID or I feel sick or something, for respect I understand," Melissa Peralta-Sanchez says. "But I feel good and I know I’m good.”

We reported Wednesday night that, if she got a rapid test this morning and it came back negative, she would be able to play in the tournament. Peralta-Sanchez got ready this morning and on her way out the door, got a call that even if she did test negative for COVID-19, she wasn’t allowed to play at states.

“I’d feel better if at the beginning they said no or they say yes, but they never have a good reason so they said oh maybe you can play if you do this or whatever," Peralta-Sanchez says.

She sat behind a girl in class that exposed her to the virus and although she’s already had two negative tests, she hasn’t completed her two weeks in quarantine.

“If one of the students is positive then that creates a high risk exposure to the other student," Ozark Superintendent, Dr. Chris Bauman, says.

The Ozark School District says if students are exposed to a positive case for longer than 15 minutes and within six feet, masked or unmasked, they’re required to quarantine for 14 days.

“There’s not any way for us to look at and evaluate ending a quarantine in a shorter period of time," Bauman says.

As a foreign exchange student from Mexico, Peralta-Sanchez says she wanted to make her coach back home proud of her while she’s here.

“He knows and my family knows and the people who know me know that I have more than that, so that’s why I feel like I want to play," Peralta-Sanchez says.

