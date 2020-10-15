Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri has submitted its plan for administering the impending COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Parson was joined by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams during Thursday’s weekly briefing to announce the completion of the plan, which was due to the CDC by October 16.

“This has been an incredible collaborative effort, and I want to thank all of the agencies and partners involved for their hard work and dedication. In the midst of an ever-changing and unprecedented situation, our team of professionals has done outstanding work to develop a detailed plan,” Gov. Parson said. “We are in a great place in the planning process and will be well-prepared to take action as soon as a vaccine becomes available.”

“We have worked diligently for months, even before we received this direction from the CDC, to ensure we are prepared for when the time comes to execute the plans to distribute and administer the vaccine,” Dr. Williams said. “We’re grateful to our partners who have shared their knowledge and expertise and will continue to assist us moving forward.”

According to the governor’s office, Missouri’s planning efforts are based upon CDC guidance to anticipate a phased availability of vaccines within the state. The state’s plan first focuses the initial doses toward reducing or stopping death and disability by reducing the stress on health care systems caring for affected patients.

The state plans to collaborate with health care systems and pharmacy and community partners to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and other health care workers.

As vaccine availability expands, vaccination efforts will be aimed at residents most at risk, the elderly, and those with medical conditions placing them at high risk for poor outcomes.

Simultaneously, efforts will be made to reach essential workers in schools and critical businesses. As availability continues to increase, the plan’s final phase will help ensure every Missourian who wants a vaccination is able to obtain one.

“We look forward to coordinating future vaccine distribution with our community partners,” said Clay Goddard, Director of Health for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We are fortunate to have a strong network of long-held relationships with health care, nonprofits, community groups and others in our area that has strengthened our response to COVID-19, and will continue to as we enter the vaccine phase.”

WATCH Thursday’s announcement in the streams below:

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.