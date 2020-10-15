Leigh’s Lost and Found: Route 66 Rescue is closing and needs to get all of its dogs adopted out!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it’s the end of an era for a local rescue.

Route 66 rescue in Ozark is planning to shut its doors at the end of the year and needs your help to make sure all the animals there right now, find a new home or shelter before that happens.

“It’s heartwrenching but everything does come to an end.”

For seven years, Connie Foster has been taking in some of the toughest rescue cases in the Ozarks. But with her 80th birthday closing in, Connie just doesn’t have enough energy or money to keep Route 66 going.

“On average, it’s about $10,000 a month.”

The shelter’s annual garage sale is going on right now to help keep the doors open for a few more months.

“We’re getting some nice donations and we think we can make it through the end of the year. At that point, we hope we have all the dogs into homes. That’s our goal."

The smaller ones are much easier to place. It’s the bigger ones Connie worries about.

“It’s difficult to find people who can foster the larger dogs or who are able to. People can come by and take two or three of the little ones and can handle that, but it’s the big ones that are the problem.”

Connie vows not to shut down until every last one has found their happily ever after. Then, she’ll be ready to pass the baton.

“It’s time for the younger people to take over and they are.”

That doesn’t mean though, that she won’t miss this place every single day.

“I won’t be just where I can sit down in there and have them all around me and jumping up on me. I’ll miss that.”

The Route 66 garage sale will be going on through this weekend. If you’d like more information on that or on how to foster or adopt from the shelter, click on their website’s link below.

