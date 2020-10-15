Man dies in Texas County crash Thursday morning

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died from injuries after a crash Thursday morning in Texas County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Justin Creech, 35, of Licking, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near Highway BB, one mile west of U.S. Route 63 near Licking.

Investigators say the vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of a roadway and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Creech, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 32nd fatality accident this year in Troop G, which covers most of south-central Missouri. MSHP says there were 36 fatality accidents at this same time last year.

