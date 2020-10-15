MSHP updates on investigation after human remains identified as missing Aurora, Mo. man

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly a year and a half since human remains were discovered in Aurora.

On Wednesday, authorities positively identified the remains and confirmed the remains were of Jason Artrip, an Aurora man last seen more than six years ago.

It was early May 2019 when a mushroom hunter found the skeletal remains in this wooded area in Aurora near Delta and Elliot.

At that time, the Aurora Police department called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to collect the remains and take over the investigation.

Now, lab tests have identified those remains, with DNA evidence, as Artrip, who was 36 years old when he was last seen in late 2013 or early 2014.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol doesn’t have any details on his disappearance or where he was last seen, but investigators say he is from Aurora. His last listed address in state records is shown to be a house on East Delta directly in front of the woods where his remains were found.

Right now, investigators have not determined his cause of death.

“Anytime you have an undetermined death, you have to fully investigate that,” said Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, public information officer for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D. “Whether this comes out to be a homicide or this ultimately turns out to be an individual that simply went out and succumbed to the elements, we don’t know at this stage what exactly happened.”

If you have any additional information about the case, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at Troop D at 417-895-6868.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.