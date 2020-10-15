Advertisement

MSHP updates on investigation after human remains identified as missing Aurora, Mo. man

Authorities identified remains Wednesday as Jason Artrip, an Aurora, Mo. man missing for seven years.
Authorities identified remains Wednesday as Jason Artrip, an Aurora, Mo. man missing for seven years.(Missouri Highway Patrol)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly a year and a half since human remains were discovered in Aurora.

On Wednesday, authorities positively identified the remains and confirmed the remains were of Jason Artrip, an Aurora man last seen more than six years ago.

It was early May 2019 when a mushroom hunter found the skeletal remains in this wooded area in Aurora near Delta and Elliot.

At that time, the Aurora Police department called in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to collect the remains and take over the investigation.

Now, lab tests have identified those remains, with DNA evidence, as Artrip, who was 36 years old when he was last seen in late 2013 or early 2014.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol doesn’t have any details on his disappearance or where he was last seen, but investigators say he is from Aurora. His last listed address in state records is shown to be a house on East Delta directly in front of the woods where his remains were found.

Right now, investigators have not determined his cause of death.

“Anytime you have an undetermined death, you have to fully investigate that,” said Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, public information officer for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D. “Whether this comes out to be a homicide or this ultimately turns out to be an individual that simply went out and succumbed to the elements, we don’t know at this stage what exactly happened.”

If you have any additional information about the case, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at Troop D at 417-895-6868.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic anxiety is up; Springfield psychologist discusses how to bring it down

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
Clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker has also seen a surge in anxiety cases at her Springfield office since the pandemic started. If you’re anxious about COVID-19, she says you should not cut off all contact with the outside world.

Local

Man dies in Texas County crash Thursday morning

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has died from injuries after a crash Thursday morning in Texas County.

Catch-a-Crook

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate check fraud in Bois D’Arc

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Maria Neider
The elderly victim had been paying for work that was never done.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Route 66 Rescue is closing and needs to get all of its dogs adopted out!

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Route 66 is planning to shut down by the end of the year and needs to get all of its dogs adopted out by then.

Latest News

National

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump's town hall will be aired on KY3, while Biden's town hall will be aired on KSPR. Both start at 7 p.m. CT.

Local

Arkansas judge dismisses lawsuit challenging virus mandates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arkansas judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by some Republican legislators challenging a mask mandate and other restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

The 2020 Great Central U.S. Shake Out earthquake drill

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

The 2020 Great Central U.S. Shake Out earthquake drill

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
This morning at 10:15, millions of people will be practicing three simple words that could make you safer during an earthquake.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost expected tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Highs down 20° today

News

Much cooler air moving in

Updated: 4 hours ago
Highs will be down around 20° today, with frost likely in many spots tonight.