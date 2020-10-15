Pandemic anxiety is up; Springfield psychologist discusses how to bring it down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent medical study found Google searches related to anxiety are way up since the pandemic started.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker has also seen a surge in anxiety cases at her Springfield office. If you’re anxious about COVID-19, she says you should not cut off all contact with the outside world.

“It’s good to get out of your house and be in other places as long as you are doing that are recommended that you do. I would suggest people do need to get out and rather than hiding in your house," suggested Dr. Baker.

She says you can remember this acronym FEAR.

F: Stands for face your fears.

E: Examine your fears. If you’re reading scary information on social media, check the info on a couple other news sources.

A: Take action. If you’ve been alone for months, find a safe way to meet with other people.

R: Release your fears. You could do that through meditation or deep breathing.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.