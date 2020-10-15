Parents react to Springfield Public Schools new in-school learning plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday it would be moving to in-person classes four days a week starting in November. This change only applies for grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Kindergarten through second grade students will get to return to the classroom four days a week, starting the first week of November. The district is having the rest of the grades hold off until a week later.

“We promised throughout this first quarter we would monitor the data, we would assess how COVID-19 is impacting the learning environment and then we would make adjustments and try to bring students back into the classroom, and that is what we announced today," said Chief Communications Officer for the distrcit, Stephen Hall.

Hall said the district’s data from the last seven weeks showed transmission of the virus in the school environment has remained low.

”We did recognize that there was a prevalence of COVID-19 in older students, grades 9-12," he said. "Because that ratio is a little bit higher right now, we made the determination that it was too early to make an adjustment in the in-person learning option for our secondary students.”

Kindergarten through eighth grade students will now be in the classroom four days a week. Wednesday will remain as a virtual learning day while the district does heavy cleaning.

Parent Ana Martinez said she is happy her daughter Bella will get back in the classroom nearly full time next month.

”Because she doesn’t have all of the experience they get being in kindergarten," Martinez said. “The attention span is different, so if she is like at a computer she doesn’t want to stay still, I think she’s learning less, she needs that social interaction of just being with classmates and being at school.”

KY3 spoke off camera with some parents who had some worries about the new plan. Some mentioned underlying health conditions, or fears it may be too soon to fill classrooms again.

“When we make these difficult choices, we’re evaluating all of that, in addition to the threat of the pandemic, the threat to our students that do not have access to those essential services that schools provide," Hall said.

Students who chose 100% virtual learning this semester will have to stay that way. But, Hall tells KY3 there should be a survey coming out for parents in about a month to pick which option they would like for the spring semester.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.