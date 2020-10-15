Advertisement

Parents react to Springfield Public Schools new in-school learning plans

By Kara Strickland
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday it would be moving to in-person classes four days a week starting in November. This change only applies for grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Kindergarten through second grade students will get to return to the classroom four days a week, starting the first week of November. The district is having the rest of the grades hold off until a week later.

“We promised throughout this first quarter we would monitor the data, we would assess how COVID-19 is impacting the learning environment and then we would make adjustments and try to bring students back into the classroom, and that is what we announced today," said Chief Communications Officer for the distrcit, Stephen Hall.

Hall said the district’s data from the last seven weeks showed transmission of the virus in the school environment has remained low.

”We did recognize that there was a prevalence of COVID-19 in older students, grades 9-12," he said. "Because that ratio is a little bit higher right now, we made the determination that it was too early to make an adjustment in the in-person learning option for our secondary students.”

Kindergarten through eighth grade students will now be in the classroom four days a week. Wednesday will remain as a virtual learning day while the district does heavy cleaning.

Parent Ana Martinez said she is happy her daughter Bella will get back in the classroom nearly full time next month.

”Because she doesn’t have all of the experience they get being in kindergarten," Martinez said. “The attention span is different, so if she is like at a computer she doesn’t want to stay still, I think she’s learning less, she needs that social interaction of just being with classmates and being at school.”

KY3 spoke off camera with some parents who had some worries about the new plan. Some mentioned underlying health conditions, or fears it may be too soon to fill classrooms again.

“When we make these difficult choices, we’re evaluating all of that, in addition to the threat of the pandemic, the threat to our students that do not have access to those essential services that schools provide," Hall said.

Students who chose 100% virtual learning this semester will have to stay that way. But, Hall tells KY3 there should be a survey coming out for parents in about a month to pick which option they would like for the spring semester.

Click here for a detailed look at the district's new plan.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
While geologists cannot yet predict earthquakes, they want you to know the threat for them is real. With this week being Earth Science Week, it is important to recognize the risk for earthquakes here in the Ozarks.

News

Trial for a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death delayed again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances Watson
Robert Davis will go on trial almost three years after the death of toddler Kinzlea Kilgore.

News

Cassville home to one of state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The small town of Cassville has one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the state but one early road block has been actually getting the THC product because the other operations in the supply chain are just getting up-and-running themselves.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler with a chance for rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts may hit 40 mph

Latest News

News

Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

News

Missouri Water Patrol investigating drowning on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Divers recovered his body shortly after he never resurfaced.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri fixes the COVID-19 dashboard for cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours.

Coronavirus

City of Eldon, Mo. closes city hall after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city will provide some services either from the office or remotely

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Political texts: Do they work, and how did they get my number?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
As for the campaigning, some voters say they don’t mind the random texts.