Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs sign RB Le’Veon Bell one-year contract

File-This Sept. 13, 2020 file photo shows Buffalo Bills Trent Murphy (93) tackling New York Jets Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y. The New York Jets have surprisingly released Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
File-This Sept. 13, 2020 file photo shows Buffalo Bills Trent Murphy (93) tackling New York Jets Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y. The New York Jets have surprisingly released Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons. The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

Le’Veon Bell, days after being released by the New York Jets, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

“Bell wanted to win a Super Bowl and believes Kansas City is the place to go to try to do it," Schefter said via Twitter.

After spending his first six NFL years in Pittsburgh, Bell sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He became a free agent and joined the Jets on a four-year deal in March 2019.

Bell was expected to be a dynamic presence in the Jets' offense, but released after less than two seasons with the club.

Bell had rushed for more than 1,200 yards in a single-season three times in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Missouri State holds sneak peak event for basketball

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Chad Plein
Missouri State basketball fans will have their first chance of the season to catch the Bears and Lady Bears in action Saturday afternoon when the teams host a sneak preview event at Hammons Student Center beginning at 1 p.m.

Sports

Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed Wednesday to tentatively Dec. 12 after the SEC postponed Missouri-Vanderbilt on Monday.

Sports

Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound, and the Golden Knights are shuffling the deck to fit him in.

Sports

SEC postpones Mizzou’s next football game after COVID-19 outbreak at Vanderbilt

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
School officials say this is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

BUBBLE KINGS: Los Angeles Lakers win 2020 NBA Finals; LeBron earns fourth championship title

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers are champions of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Sports

Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Elliott will try to take that momentum into the round of eight, which he advanced to for the fourth-straight year. Elliott has never made it to the championship finale.

Sports

Carr helps Raiders snap Chiefs’ 13-game win streak

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium.

Raiders @ Chiefs

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT

Sports

University of Missouri: Cheating up with more classes online

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More than 150 University of Missouri students have been caught using group chats to cheat on exams since many classes moved online amid the coronavirus pandemic.