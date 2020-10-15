REPORTS: Chiefs sign RB Le’Veon Bell one-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

Le’Veon Bell, days after being released by the New York Jets, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

“Bell wanted to win a Super Bowl and believes Kansas City is the place to go to try to do it," Schefter said via Twitter.

After spending his first six NFL years in Pittsburgh, Bell sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He became a free agent and joined the Jets on a four-year deal in March 2019.

Bell was expected to be a dynamic presence in the Jets' offense, but released after less than two seasons with the club.

Bell had rushed for more than 1,200 yards in a single-season three times in Pittsburgh.

