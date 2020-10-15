Advertisement

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign! Some Springfield drivers say signs blocking views while driving

By Joe Hickman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many drivers deal with the problem time-to-time of not being able to see oncoming traffic at an intersection because of signs that are blocking their view.

The city of Springfield says it will address those complaints if you call them.

“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign” is a popular song released in 1971 by the Five Man Electric Band that includes the lyrics, “Blockin' out the scenery, breakin' my mind”.

These days, the signs are literally breaking up the scenery from the ground to the sky and all points in-between, but Jackie Mayo is particularly concerned about those that obstruct the view of drivers as they come to an intersection.

Not being able to see oncoming traffic because of a sign is something many people who drive lower-sitting cars have to deal with and it can be a very dangerous situation.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen," Mayo said in describing an area along Republic Road right across from the Twin Oaks Country Club.

It is right along a curb there that a tire business, located off the road behind a credit union, has placed a series of yard signs to let people know where they are since the business does not abut the road.

But their signs do abut the road. And although they are not very big, there are a cluster of them located at the edge of a driveway that slopes down into the parking lot of the credit union, creating a blind spot for drivers with smaller cars who can’t see oncoming traffic over the advertisements.

“If you’re in pick-up trucks you may not even see a problem, Mayo said. "But if you’re in a mid-size car you can’t get out there safely at all.”

Derrick Estell, an engineer with Springfield’s Traffic Operations, says those signs are in violation of city ordinances that address everything from a sign’s size and location to what can be advertised on the sign.

“We do have sign ordinances that talk about where signs should be located and how far apart they should be spaced from each other," he said. "In the incidence of the tire shop those technically should not be located within the right of way or immediately adjacent to the road.”

But especially during a time of year when political signs are in abundance, the city depends on the public’s input to let them know about violations of the sign ordinances.

“We don’t always know when people put those yard signs up," Estell explained. "It’s kind of difficult for us to police that. So we rely on people calling in and complaining. We’ll usually reach out to that business and ask them to remove them.”

Jackie now plans on calling the city after trying to solve the problems on her own.

At the corner of Jefferson and Sunset she couldn’t see traffic coming as she tried to turn left because of a number of large construction signs so she stopped to ask if they could be moved.

“The guy at the construction sight said he’d take care of it right away and he did nothing," she said.

As for the Republic Road signs along the curb Jackie said the tire shop employees told her they would check with their owners but the signs remained.

“I literally got out of my car one weekend and pulled every one of those signs up and threw them down into the parking lot," she admitted. "It took 'em three days but they got 'em right back up.”

City officials don’t recommend you take matters into your own hands but instead calling them at 417-864-1010.

“If you’re seeing something that’s a safety issue or is a hazard or is creating a sight obstruction or is blocking a sidewalk preventing people from getting to where they’re trying to go, we definitely want to hear about those," Estell said.

