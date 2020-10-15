Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces five COVID-19 deaths, 44 reported in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports five new COVID-19 deaths in the county Thursday.

Health leaders announced deaths of the following Greene County residents:

A woman in her 80s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

A man in his 90s

Forty-four people in the county have died from COVID-19 in October, according to the health department.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 121 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“We must commit anew to personal responsibility for protecting ourselves, our loved ones and even the people we might not directly meet,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance.”

Director of Health Clay Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

Who is at risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified some groups as at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19 as opposed to others.

Those populations include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system. This includes but is not limited to: cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes.

Other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure

Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19—for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma.

