Advertisement

The 2020 Great Central U.S. Shake Out earthquake drill

(KOLO)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The third Thursday in October is marked as International Great Shakeout Day. It’s a preparedness drill where millions of people practice how to be safer during earthquakes.

While the Great Shakeout is a global event, more than 1.4 million people in the 14 central states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake, including Missouri and Arkansas, have signed up to take part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone in southeast Missouri is considered one of the country’s most dangerous earthquake zones. Although its last recorded mega-quake happened more than 200 years ago, they are unpredictable and can occur without warning, so being ready is vital.

“I’ve heard of people saying they had a picture fall off the wall," said Amy Russell with the Greene County Office of Emergency Management. "Even for an earthquake that happens many miles away. So, it is a concern here in green-county, and it’s something to be prepared for and to make sure your family is prepared for.”

On Thursday, October 15, at precisely 10:18 a.m., those participating in the Great ShakeOut will follow three simple techniques to protect yourself during a shake:

DROP: To your hands and knees.

COVER: If able, cover your head and neck with your hands and arms underneath a table or desk.

HOLD ON: Under a sturdy piece of furniture until shaking stops.

For ways to protect yourself during an earthquake click, here.

The Great Shakeout registration is FREE and will give you access to earthquake preparedness educational materials and resources. To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost expected tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Highs down 20° today

News

Much cooler air moving in

Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs will be down around 20° today, with frost likely in many spots tonight.

Local

Wedding planning advice during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Planning to tie the knot while the world is tied up in the pandemic isn’t easy.

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
While geologists cannot yet predict earthquakes, they want you to know the threat for them is real. With this week being Earth Science Week, it is important to recognize the risk for earthquakes here in the Ozarks.

Latest News

Local

Shopping locally could save Springfield small businesses this holiday season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
“Everyone says they love local retail and the most important way to show that is through dollars and backing that up with spending."

News

Trial for a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death delayed again

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Robert Davis will go on trial almost three years after the death of toddler Kinzlea Kilgore.

News

Parents react to Springfield Public Schools new in-school learning plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday it would be moving to in-person classes four days a week starting in November for kindergarten through eighth grades.

News

Cassville home to one of state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The small town of Cassville has one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the state but one early road block has been actually getting the THC product because the other operations in the supply chain are just getting up-and-running themselves.

News

Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

Updated: 13 hours ago
The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

News

Missouri Water Patrol identifies drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Divers recovered his body shortly after he never resurfaced.