The 2020 Great Central U.S. Shake Out earthquake drill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The third Thursday in October is marked as International Great Shakeout Day. It’s a preparedness drill where millions of people practice how to be safer during earthquakes.

While the Great Shakeout is a global event, more than 1.4 million people in the 14 central states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake, including Missouri and Arkansas, have signed up to take part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone in southeast Missouri is considered one of the country’s most dangerous earthquake zones. Although its last recorded mega-quake happened more than 200 years ago, they are unpredictable and can occur without warning, so being ready is vital.

“I’ve heard of people saying they had a picture fall off the wall," said Amy Russell with the Greene County Office of Emergency Management. "Even for an earthquake that happens many miles away. So, it is a concern here in green-county, and it’s something to be prepared for and to make sure your family is prepared for.”

On Thursday, October 15, at precisely 10:18 a.m., those participating in the Great ShakeOut will follow three simple techniques to protect yourself during a shake:

DROP: To your hands and knees.

COVER: If able, cover your head and neck with your hands and arms underneath a table or desk.

HOLD ON: Under a sturdy piece of furniture until shaking stops.

For ways to protect yourself during an earthquake click, here.

The Great Shakeout registration is FREE and will give you access to earthquake preparedness educational materials and resources. To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.