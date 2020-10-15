The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While geologists cannot yet predict earthquakes, they want you to know the threat for them is real. With this week being Earth Science Week, it is important to recognize the risk for earthquakes here in the Ozarks.

Matt Forir, a Geologist with Greene County, said the Ozarks are full of fault lines.

“You can see there really isn’t a part of the county that is not somewhat close to a fault,” Forir said.

Greene County has around 20 fault lines, more are being discovered. The most visible fault is located by the Ozarks Watershed.

These fault lines across the Ozarks are inactive.

“They don’t have microquakes, there are no movements along those,” Forir said.

These inactive faults are not concerning geologists, what is a concern is the fault line in New Madrid.

When New Madrid happens, all bets are off," Forir said.

Geologists do not know how a major earthquake in New Madrid will impact the faults in southwest Missouri. He said studies are being done to determine if they will become active after another major earthquake.

“We’re still trying to figure out how active they become when New Madrid has some rumbling,” Forir said.

What he does know, is the seismic waves will reach us here, and the damages will also be devastating.

Major damage to roads, and buildings here because nothing is built to earthquake standards," Forir said.

Historically New Madrid has major earthquakes every 600 years. The Last major earthquake was 200 years ago. Forir said he does not expect one to happen in our lifetime.

With this week being Earth Science Week, he is warning people to have a plan and research the risk, and come up with a plan.

