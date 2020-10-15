Advertisement

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Greene County has around 20 fault lines
By Leah Hill
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While geologists cannot yet predict earthquakes, they want you to know the threat for them is real. With this week being Earth Science Week, it is important to recognize the risk for earthquakes here in the Ozarks.

Matt Forir, a Geologist with Greene County, said the Ozarks are full of fault lines.

“You can see there really isn’t a part of the county that is not somewhat close to a fault,” Forir said.

Greene County has around 20 fault lines, more are being discovered. The most visible fault is located by the Ozarks Watershed.

These fault lines across the Ozarks are inactive.

“They don’t have microquakes, there are no movements along those,” Forir said.

These inactive faults are not concerning geologists, what is a concern is the fault line in New Madrid.

When New Madrid happens, all bets are off," Forir said.

Geologists do not know how a major earthquake in New Madrid will impact the faults in southwest Missouri. He said studies are being done to determine if they will become active after another major earthquake.

“We’re still trying to figure out how active they become when New Madrid has some rumbling,” Forir said.

What he does know, is the seismic waves will reach us here, and the damages will also be devastating.

Major damage to roads, and buildings here because nothing is built to earthquake standards," Forir said.

Historically New Madrid has major earthquakes every 600 years. The Last major earthquake was 200 years ago. Forir said he does not expect one to happen in our lifetime.

With this week being Earth Science Week, he is warning people to have a plan and research the risk, and come up with a plan.

“Take a little time, do a little research, and realize how the earth works,” Forir said.Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trial for a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death delayed again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances Watson
Robert Davis will go on trial almost three years after the death of toddler Kinzlea Kilgore.

News

Parents react to Springfield Public Schools new in-school learning plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday it would be moving to in-person classes four days a week starting in November for kindergarten through eighth grades.

News

Cassville home to one of state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The small town of Cassville has one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the state but one early road block has been actually getting the THC product because the other operations in the supply chain are just getting up-and-running themselves.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler with a chance for rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts may hit 40 mph

Latest News

News

Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

News

Missouri Water Patrol investigating drowning on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Divers recovered his body shortly after he never resurfaced.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri fixes the COVID-19 dashboard for cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours.

Coronavirus

City of Eldon, Mo. closes city hall after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city will provide some services either from the office or remotely

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Political texts: Do they work, and how did they get my number?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
As for the campaigning, some voters say they don’t mind the random texts.