Trial for a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death delayed again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial of a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death has been delayed for a second time.

Kinzlea Kilgore was just 2 years-old when police say her mother’s boyfriend, Robert Davis killed her at a home in Buffalo.

“It’s very frustrating,” said the child’s uncle, Dylan Daniel

According to court documents Kilgore’s mother, Sierra Barrett, left her alone with Robert Davis. He’s accused of then beating the toddler to death. She died on her way to a Springfield hospital during the life flight.

That was on Mother’s Day back in 2018.

“We’re still waiting to get justice for this 2 year-old little girl,” said Daniel.

He describes her as child bursting with personality.

“She just loved listening to music and dancing. She was was always happy. She was a people person. She just loved everybody. She really did,” he said.

Davis was scheduled to go on trial just days before what would have been Kilgore’s 5th birthday."

Daniel said, “We were all mentally preparing ourselves. Then it got cancelled last minute once again.”

The first time Davis' trial was pushed back was because of the pandemic.

This time, his defense attorney asked for a delay to hire a blood transfer expert.

Prosecutor Jonathan Barker tells us the state is ready for trial. But for the sake of a fair and thorough trial the judge allowed it.

Daniel says this only adds to the family’s grief.

“It’s gotten easier but everyday you wake up and there’s still that emptiness,” he explained.

He says they will have to prepare mentally and emotionally to listen to the details of how the toddler died, yet again.

“Sitting through his 8 year-old’s trial was hard enough. I don’t know how I will react or how anybody will react. It’s going to be very hard,” said Daniel.

Davis was initially charged with second degree murder but now faces abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

He’s already spending life in prison for brutally beating his own child, who was 8 at the time. She has since recovered.

Davis is scheduled to go on trial for Kinzlea Kilgore’s death at the end of April 2021. At his request the venue was changed from Dallas to Webster County.

The child’s mother, Sierra Barrett is currently service a 5 year-prison sentence for drug possession.

She has yet to be charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

