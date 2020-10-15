Advertisement

Trial for a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death delayed again

By Frances Watson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial of a Springfield man accused of beating a toddler to death has been delayed for a second time.

Kinzlea Kilgore was just 2 years-old when police say her mother’s boyfriend, Robert Davis killed her at a home in Buffalo.

“It’s very frustrating,” said the child’s uncle, Dylan Daniel

According to court documents Kilgore’s mother, Sierra Barrett, left her alone with Robert Davis. He’s accused of then beating the toddler to death. She died on her way to a Springfield hospital during the life flight.

That was on Mother’s Day back in 2018.

“We’re still waiting to get justice for this 2 year-old little girl,” said Daniel.

He describes her as child bursting with personality.

“She just loved listening to music and dancing. She was was always happy. She was a people person. She just loved everybody. She really did,” he said.

Davis was scheduled to go on trial just days before what would have been Kilgore’s 5th birthday."

Daniel said, “We were all mentally preparing ourselves. Then it got cancelled last minute once again.”

The first time Davis' trial was pushed back was because of the pandemic.

This time, his defense attorney asked for a delay to hire a blood transfer expert.

Prosecutor Jonathan Barker tells us the state is ready for trial. But for the sake of a fair and thorough trial the judge allowed it.

Daniel says this only adds to the family’s grief.

“It’s gotten easier but everyday you wake up and there’s still that emptiness,” he explained.

He says they will have to prepare mentally and emotionally to listen to the details of how the toddler died, yet again.

“Sitting through his 8 year-old’s trial was hard enough. I don’t know how I will react or how anybody will react. It’s going to be very hard,” said Daniel.

Davis was initially charged with second degree murder but now faces abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

He’s already spending life in prison for brutally beating his own child, who was 8 at the time. She has since recovered.

Davis is scheduled to go on trial for Kinzlea Kilgore’s death at the end of April 2021. At his request the venue was changed from Dallas to Webster County.

The child’s mother, Sierra Barrett is currently service a 5 year-prison sentence for drug possession.

She has yet to be charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
While geologists cannot yet predict earthquakes, they want you to know the threat for them is real. With this week being Earth Science Week, it is important to recognize the risk for earthquakes here in the Ozarks.

News

Parents react to Springfield Public Schools new in-school learning plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday it would be moving to in-person classes four days a week starting in November for kindergarten through eighth grades.

News

Cassville home to one of state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The small town of Cassville has one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the state but one early road block has been actually getting the THC product because the other operations in the supply chain are just getting up-and-running themselves.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler with a chance for rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Wind gusts may hit 40 mph

Latest News

News

Parents of man charged in Lawrence County homicide also facing charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
The parents of a man suspected of kidnapping and shooting two woman back in August now face charges of their own.

News

Missouri Water Patrol investigating drowning on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Divers recovered his body shortly after he never resurfaced.

Coronavirus

State of Missouri fixes the COVID-19 dashboard for cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A malfunction occurred in the automated system, which resulted in an incorrect inflation of the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours.

Coronavirus

City of Eldon, Mo. closes city hall after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city will provide some services either from the office or remotely

News

The Great Shakeout: Experts share the risks for earthquakes in the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Political texts: Do they work, and how did they get my number?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
As for the campaigning, some voters say they don’t mind the random texts.