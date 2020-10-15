Advertisement

Two men accused of cutting off locks, stealing from storage sheds near Hartville, Mo.

Derick Volner and Jeshua Volner are both charged with three counts of second-degree burglary after several locks were cut from storage sheds near Hartville, Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are accused of recently cutting off locks and stealing from several storage sheds near Hartville, Missouri.

Derick Volner and Jeshua Volner are both charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Jeshua Volner is still on the run.

Deputies responded to Lakeside Storage, south of Hartville, Monday after learning locks had been cut off of 13 storage units.

The property owner checked security cameras after learning that several locks had been missing. Surveillance video showed a light blue single-cab, an older model S-10, drove on the property around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Two suspects left the vehicle, one who had bolt cutters as they walked around looking for units with locks to cut off.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects stole a a weed eater and a tool box from one of the units. Investigators say the suspects were on the property for nearly an hour, taking several minutes to go into each unit rummaging through items.

Earlier in the week, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos of the suspects. A tip lead deputies to the arrest of Derick Volner in Hartville.

“Lots of times these cases are hard to make but this time the suspects were caught red handed on camera which they can’t denied,” said Wright County Sheriff Glenn Adler in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Derick made a call to have several stolen items brought up to the jail, but the items were never brought up.

Jeshua Volner is still on the run, according to the sheriff’s office. Bond is set at $2,500.

Both suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

