US Attorney General William Barr holds roundtable on Operation LeGend in St. Louis

Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr traveled to St. Louis on Thursday to discuss the results of Operation LeGend.

Barr also participated in a roundtable discussion on fighting crime and making communities safer.

The roundtable include state and local law enforcement, including U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen of the Eastern District of Missouri and St. Louis police chief John Hayden.

NBC affiliate KSDK reports that more than 200 people have been charged with federal crimes in St. Louis since the beginning of Operation Legend.

Operation Legend first launched in Kansas City, Missouri in July and has since expanded to several other cities. The initiative is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

