Advertisement

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Johns Hopkins University reported more than 59,000 new coronavirus cases and 985 new COVID-19 deaths across the United States on Wednesday.

That has health experts worried about what will happen as the holidays approach and the country faces another surge in the pandemic.

New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

“For the short term, we have to hunker down,” said CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner. “We have to get through this season.”

All of this comes with end-of-the-year holidays on the horizon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks Americans should reconsider travel plans.

"That is a risk,' Fauci said. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.”

As Iowa reached a COVID positivity rate over 18% this week, President Donald Trump held an event in Des Moines. There were few masks in the crowd and little to no social distancing.

The president is also scheduled to hold an event in Wisconsin Saturday as the state experiences a coronavirus surge. There were over 3,100 new infections Wednesday.

A circuit court judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to restrict public gatherings.

“Just because some folks out there want to see full bars and full hospitals doesn’t mean we have to listen,” Evers said. “The longer it takes for folks to take this virus seriously the longer it will take to take to get our economy and communities back.”

Fauci warns that large gatherings are dangerous.

“When people are close to each other and you don’t have virtually everyone wearing a mask, that is a risky situation that could very well lead to the kind of spreader events that we have seen in similar settings,” he said.

In college sports, the virus has sidelined the University of Florida football program after at least 21 players tested positive for COVID.

And Alabama football coach Nick Saban is self-isolating at home after he also tested positive.

“This was routine testing every day. We test our players every day. I get tested every day. I feel fine. I felt fine. I was very surprised by this,” he said.

Looking ahead, Fauci said he expects a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine may be widely available by April 2021, a year after the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

News

Pandemic anxiety is up; Springfield psychologist discusses how to bring it down

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
Clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker has also seen a surge in anxiety cases at her Springfield office since the pandemic started. If you’re anxious about COVID-19, she says you should not cut off all contact with the outside world.

Local

Man dies in Texas County crash Thursday morning

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has died from injuries after a crash Thursday morning in Texas County.

National

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

Latest News

Catch-a-Crook

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate check fraud in Bois D’Arc

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Maria Neider
The elderly victim had been paying for work that was never done.

National

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Local

MSHP updates on investigation after human remains identified as missing Aurora, Mo. man

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Authorities positively identified remains in Aurora and confirmed the remains were of Jason Artrip, who was last seen more than six years ago.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Route 66 Rescue is closing and needs to get all of its dogs adopted out!

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Route 66 is planning to shut down by the end of the year and needs to get all of its dogs adopted out by then.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

‘We called her Nessie’: Giant lizard captured in Kansas lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV Staff
A community in Kansas recently played host to a somewhat unwelcome visitor: a large, non-native lizard that took up residence in a lake.