WATCH @ 3: Gov. Parson expected to announce information on rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the state’s plans for the rollout of the COVID-19.

Gov. Parson is expected to summarize a rollout plan for when the vaccine is available.

Earlier Thursday morning, the governor made a separate announcement that a Kansas City hospital would be one of the first locations to administer a new saliva-based coronavirus test.

The announcement is expected around 3 p.m. Check back for a live stream on this story.

