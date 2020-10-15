WATCH LIVE @ 7 PM: President Trump, Joe Biden hold town hall meetings
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night: Trump on NBC (KY3) from Miami, Biden on ABC (KSPR) from Philadelphia. Both events start at 7 p.m. CT.
