4 injury prevention moves from a Springfield personal trainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re looking at four moves that might just prevent your next injury.

Here’s what Theo Oghide told us: Having good balance and stability is a very important, yet commonly overlooked aspect when it comes to our health and wellbeing. There are so many benefits to balance/stability training which include increased stability in your ankles, knees, hips, and shoulders which can help limit/prevent a vast array of injuries and falls which is especially beneficial for our senior population.

-Balance exercises can be performed anywhere and by a number of us who are still looking for ways to workout at home. It can be very beneficial to begin a short routine of balance exercises that you can perform on most days from home or at work.

-The movements can include coming up onto your toes and then rocking back on your heels. This can help strengthen your lower body muscles and ankle joint.

-In addition to that, you can also place one foot directly in front of the other making sure you have constant heel to toe contact. From there you can tilt your head, lifting your gaze up and down while maintaining good posture and remaining stable throughout (to see the other suggested exercises, watch the video).

-Make sure you have a stable surface around you to support you as you progress throughout the different exercises. Cycling through the exercises for about 5 to 10 minutes multiple days. Do this multiple days each week to help strengthen stabilizer muscles and improve balance over time.

