Advertisement

Arkansas ready to move on from close loss to Auburn

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark breaks up a pass intended for Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is ready to put the controversial ending to last week’s two-point loss to No. 13 Auburn in the rearview mirror.

With under 30 seconds left and his team trailing 28-27, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix fumbled a snap, then picked the ball up to spike it and stop the clock. The controversy stems from Nix turning his back to the line of scrimmage and spiking the ball backward.

Arkansas defensive players, thinking Nix’s spike was a backward pass, fell on the loose ball. Game officials ruled that the spike was an incomplete pass, then penalized Auburn for intentional grounding. Auburn retained possession and Anders Carlton kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal.

Pittman said he never spoke to the team about the call.

“I’ve heard from the head of officials and I’m at peace with it,” Pittman said.

Instead of dwelling on the recent past, Pittman said his staff will try to figure out a way to help the Razorbacks (1-2) slow Ole Miss and its prolific offense on Saturday. The Rebels (1-2) lead the conference in total offense, averaging 573 yards.

The Rebels lost a 63-48 shootout to No. 2 Alabama last week, which was tied at 42 early in the fourth quarter and was an eight-point game with under two minutes left.

“We better score,” Pittman said. “Our offense better come to play.”

Ole Miss won’t be at full strength. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said the team is having COVID-19 issues and the team will have “a number of guys out.”

“We had that during camp,” he said. “This is the first time dealing with it in-season. It’s very difficult moving people around, and we’re beat up, too, from high play count, intense game and playing a great team Saturday. We are not in a great situation number-wise at all.”

Other things to know when Arkansas meets Mississippi on Saturday:

TIME TO KNOCK HEADS

Pittman said the Razorbacks have not been focused early in games. He said that was the case when they fell behind Auburn 17-0 last week.

“We don’t start fast because we don’t start pregame fast,” Pittman said. “We’re out there basically saying, ‘Look at me, look how good I look in my uniform,’ and we’re not getting ready for the football game. And that’s got to stop. And that’s our fault, my fault. We’ve got to get our players going in pregame warmups. We’ve got to knock heads a little bit.”

MATT ON THE MARK

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matt Corral has flourished in Kiffin’s offense through three games. The 6-1, 205-pounder from California has torched the Southeastern Conference, going 67-of-88 passing for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. Against Alabama, Corral was 21 of 28 for 405 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’re incredible,” Pittman said. “They are scary to watch, but they are fun to watch and it all starts with their quarterback.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Pittman said there are a lot of similarities between the two teams offensively, and with good reason. Arkansas first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was an assistant coach on Kiffin’s staff at Florida Atlantic before coaching at Florida State last season.

“I would hope he’d say he learned some things offensively,” Kiffin said of his former assistant coach. “I know when we watch him, we see a lot of carryover from FAU, stuff that we did together that he kept at Florida State and now there (at Arkansas).”

WALKING WOUNDED

Linebackers Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan are among a number of Razorbacks nursing injuries this week. Last week, Arkansas was without offensive playmakers Rakeem Boyd and Treylon Burks, but Pittman is hopeful the team will be close to full health this week.

“We’re pretty beat up as a football team right now,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to get some guys back, but we’re playing extremely hard. Awful happy with their effort. We have to be a bigger team. We’re getting hit and we’re getting hurt. Teams are just bigger than we are. It’s a big man’s league.”

KIFFIN THE HOG?

Kiffin said he was contacted in the offseason about the Arkansas coaching vacancy when former coach Chad Morris was fired with two games left in the 2019 regular season. Kiffin said he had a previous conversation with Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek when Yurachek was athletic director at Houston.

“We did (have conversations with Arkansas),” Kiffin said. “I’m not going to get into complete detail about that. I knew the athletic director from interviewing with him at Houston, so I knew him before. I think he does a great job, great guy to work for.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bills and Chiefs are both 4-1 and coming off uncharacteristic losses in a showdown of two of the NFL’s leading passers: Allen is second with 1,589 yards, and Mahomes fourth with 1,474.

Sports

Chiefs build more depth, sign RB Le’Veon Bell to one-year contract

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

Sports

Missouri State holds sneak peak event for basketball

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Chad Plein
Missouri State basketball fans will have their first chance of the season to catch the Bears and Lady Bears in action Saturday afternoon when the teams host a sneak preview event at Hammons Student Center beginning at 1 p.m.

Sports

Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed Wednesday to tentatively Dec. 12 after the SEC postponed Missouri-Vanderbilt on Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound, and the Golden Knights are shuffling the deck to fit him in.

Sports

SEC postpones Mizzou’s next football game after COVID-19 outbreak at Vanderbilt

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
School officials say this is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

BUBBLE KINGS: Los Angeles Lakers win 2020 NBA Finals; LeBron earns fourth championship title

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers are champions of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Sports

Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Elliott will try to take that momentum into the round of eight, which he advanced to for the fourth-straight year. Elliott has never made it to the championship finale.

Sports

Carr helps Raiders snap Chiefs’ 13-game win streak

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium.