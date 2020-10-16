Advertisement

Authorities seize nearly $1 million in marijuana, THC edibles in Boone County, Ark. drug bust

A recent drug bust in Harrison, Arkansas leads authorities to nearly $1 million in drugs, including marijuana and THC edibles.
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Officers from the Harrison Police Department executed three simultaneous search warrants Wednesday on Primrose Lane in Boone County Arkansas. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities assisted with the warrants.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says “numerous items of contraband were seized," including nearly 289 pounds of processed marijuana, 176 pounds of THC edibles and wax, all valued around $836,476.

Authorities also seized three vehicles valued at around $190,000, three all-terrain vehicles valued at around $12,000, two motorcycles valued at around $27,000, 67 firearms, and $6,411.00 in U.S. currency.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities recovered more than $1,070,000 in drugs and items in the investigation. Three people were arrested and face criminal charges.

The investigation revealed that large amounts of marijuana and edibles, containing THC, were being transported from other states to the Boone County, Arkansas area for resale.

The edibles seized included hundreds of packages of THC products that were commercially packaged to mimic “Gummy” type candies. In some cases, authorities found these edibles in local schools.

The Harrison Police Department Special Operations Team, Mountain Home Police Department, Branson Police Department and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force also assisted in the investigation.

