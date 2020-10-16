Benton County, Mo. Sheriff updates his recovery after a motorcycle crash

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) -The Benton County Missouri Sheriff posted an update Thursday night after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Eric Knox posted this message on Facebook. “I want to thank the citizens of Benton County, and all those who have reached out with prayers, concerns and well wishes after the motorcycle accident on October 11th that my wife, Joy and I were involved in. I want to express my deep gratitude to all those who stopped and helped on the bridge, our amazing Benton County first responders and the Life Flight crew that quickly got us to the care we needed. I want to assure you that I am on the road to recovery and that your Sheriff’s Office is strong and ready to serve you. To my deputies and law enforcement family, thank you for your support and all you do every day. I have full confidence that Benton County citizens will continue to be served with the same amount of professionalism while I recover. I ask that you continue to pray for my wife Joy as she recovers from the injuries she received.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Knox and his wife, Joy, were riding their motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They were riding toward the city of Warsaw across the Mile Long Bridge.

“What we found was the rear tire was beginning to shred and become flat, and that’s when the driver lost control and ejected both occupants,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A.

Investigators say they are unsure on why the tire was starting to shred - if it was already low on air pressure, or of something on the road caused the issue.

Both the sheriff and his wife were flown to University Hospital in Columbia in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.