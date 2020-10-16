Advertisement

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff updates his recovery after a motorcycle crash

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff Eric Knox(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) -The Benton County Missouri Sheriff posted an update Thursday night after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Eric Knox posted this message on Facebook. “I want to thank the citizens of Benton County, and all those who have reached out with prayers, concerns and well wishes after the motorcycle accident on October 11th that my wife, Joy and I were involved in. I want to express my deep gratitude to all those who stopped and helped on the bridge, our amazing Benton County first responders and the Life Flight crew that quickly got us to the care we needed. I want to assure you that I am on the road to recovery and that your Sheriff’s Office is strong and ready to serve you. To my deputies and law enforcement family, thank you for your support and all you do every day. I have full confidence that Benton County citizens will continue to be served with the same amount of professionalism while I recover. I ask that you continue to pray for my wife Joy as she recovers from the injuries she received.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Knox and his wife, Joy, were riding their motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They were riding toward the city of Warsaw across the Mile Long Bridge.

“What we found was the rear tire was beginning to shred and become flat, and that’s when the driver lost control and ejected both occupants,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A.

Investigators say they are unsure on why the tire was starting to shred - if it was already low on air pressure, or of something on the road caused the issue.

Both the sheriff and his wife were flown to University Hospital in Columbia in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic baby boom; Springfield children store sees business increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
You hear of baby booms nine months after big sporting events or even bad weather. A Springfield children's store said they're seeing a similar rise in pregnancies during the pandemic.

National

Oakland, Portland sue over use of federal agents at protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cities of Oakland and Portland, Oregon have sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department.

Sports

Chiefs build more depth, sign RB Le’Veon Bell to one-year contract

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

Local

Ava, Mo. ambulance catches on fire after mechanical issue, no one hurt

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An ambulance from the Ava Ambulance District caught on fire Thursday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

Latest News

Local

PAC raises $5M to back Galloway for Missouri governor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Stronger Missouri reported it raised and spent a little more than $5 million in September.

Local

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Following an On Your Side Investigation, a couple in Lebanon is now charged with stealing from pet lovers.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

Local

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the state’s plans for the rollout of the COVID-19.

News

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 11 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost/Freeze Advisories Tonight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs down 20° today