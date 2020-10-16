Infant from Sedalia, Mo. drowns in private pond

SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) - An infant from Sedalia, Missouri drowned Thursday afternoon in a private pond, according tot he Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says the victim, a 1-year-old boy, left the home and was located in a private pond in Pettis County around noon. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department is assisting MSHP with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.