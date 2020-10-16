Kansas City tops record for killings with 2 1/2 months left

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s largest city has reached an unwanted milestone — a new record for homicides in a year.

Two people died in separate shootings Thursday in Kansas City, the 155th and 156th killings in 2020. The Kansas City Star reports that breaks the record set in 2017.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Officers sent to an apartment complex found a man in the hallway suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a home where a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.