Kansas City tops record for killings with 2 1/2 months left

Light traffic is seen on a major street leading out of downtown Kansas City, Mo. during rush hour Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on the first day of a stay-at-home order. Kansas City and surrounding counties instituted a 30-day mandatory stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s largest city has reached an unwanted milestone — a new record for homicides in a year.

Two people died in separate shootings Thursday in Kansas City, the 155th and 156th killings in 2020. The Kansas City Star reports that breaks the record set in 2017.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Officers sent to an apartment complex found a man in the hallway suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a home where a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured.

