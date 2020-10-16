Advertisement

Lawrence Co. Health Dept.: Three COVID-19 cases traced to Apple Butter Day in Mt. Vernon

This is an image of Apple Butter Makin' Days in Mount Vernon.
This is an image of Apple Butter Makin' Days in Mount Vernon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Health Department confirms at least three people who attended Apple Butter Day last weekend have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mt. Vernon Christian Church organized Apple Butter Day, a 54-year-tradition in Lawrence County, on Saturday, Oct. 10 after the event had been canceled by the Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce in response to the pandemic.

The event last weekend consisted of 24 craft booths and food booths selling apple and peach butter. It’s unknown exactly how many people attended, but Apple Butter Day was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. last Saturday at the Mt. Vernon Christian Church.

According to a spokesperson from the Lawrence County Health Department, Apple Butter Day was “not an event the health department was consulted about.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MoDOT pushes buckle up, phone down day campaign Friday in Missouri

Updated: moments ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Camper stolen from Greene County storage unit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Sports

High School Football: Check out Week 8 games on the Ozarks Sports Zone scoreboard

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The high school football regular-season is winding down across the Ozarks.

News

FIRST ALERT - It’s Earth Science Week - Here’s how you can celebrate

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Leah Hill
Saturday marks the final day of Earth Science Week. It’s a week dedicated to promoting understanding of the earth and all its processes.

Latest News

Local

Infant from Sedalia, Mo. drowns in private pond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An infant from Sedalia, Missouri drowned Thursday afternoon in a private pond, according tot he Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Critical fire danger Saturday, rain Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Friday's highs in the 60s. Fire weather tomorrow, rain Sunday

News

Kansas City tops record for killings with 2 1/2 months left

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people died in separate shootings Thursday in Kansas City, the 155th and 156th killings in 2020.

News

MoDOT pushes buckle up, phone down day campaign Friday across Missouri

Updated: 4 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

MoDOT pushes buckle up, phone down day campaign Friday in Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The annual event in the state started by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

News

4 injury prevention moves from a Springfield personal trainer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
4 injury prevention moves from a Springfield personal trainer