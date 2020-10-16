Lawrence Co. Health Dept.: Three COVID-19 cases traced to Apple Butter Day in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Health Department confirms at least three people who attended Apple Butter Day last weekend have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mt. Vernon Christian Church organized Apple Butter Day, a 54-year-tradition in Lawrence County, on Saturday, Oct. 10 after the event had been canceled by the Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce in response to the pandemic.

The event last weekend consisted of 24 craft booths and food booths selling apple and peach butter. It’s unknown exactly how many people attended, but Apple Butter Day was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. last Saturday at the Mt. Vernon Christian Church.

According to a spokesperson from the Lawrence County Health Department, Apple Butter Day was “not an event the health department was consulted about.”

