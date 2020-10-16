MoDOT pushes buckle up, phone down day campaign Friday in Missouri

MoDOT declared Friday as “buckle up, phone down day” (BUPD) in Missouri.

The annual event in the state started by the Missouri Department of Transportation. And it gained a lot of support, including other states taking on the campaign. Four other states, Nebraska, Kansas, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, have even adopted the campaign. MoDOT, Governor Mike Parson and many others joined together to simply ask you to simply do those two things while driving.

State officials point out fatalities across the state are up 11% from this time in 2019. MoDOT reports one of its maintenance workers in the Kansas City area was seriously injured in a work zone in August. And several other contract workers across the state have been hit and injured by inattentive drivers.

“This year, more than ever, the “BUPD” message is vitally important, as we’ve seen an uptick in MoDOT vehicles being hit and an increasing fatalities on Missouri highways,” said Patrick McKenna, MoDOT Director.

Missouri is one of two states that does not have a texting while driving law for all ages. It is prohibited for those under 21. But Modot hopes drivers will take the pledge to buckle up and put their phones down.

See the BUPD starter kit for organizations interested in accepting the challenge by clicking here.

