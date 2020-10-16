Advertisement

On Your Side: Greene County Clerk says circulating Facebook post is 100% false

Clerk says Facebook post about marked ballots is misinformation.
Clerk says Facebook post about marked ballots is misinformation.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Perhaps you’ve seen it in your Facebook newsfeed. It’s a post that’s circulating with instructions on what to do when you go and vote next month. There’s a problem. The Greene County Clerk says it’s 100-percent false.

It says if you vote in person, ‘be vigilant’. The instructions appear to come from a poll manager.

The post goes on to say, when checking in, ‘and they happen to write anything on your ballot ... a letter, checkmark ... star ... any writing of any kind ... request a new ballot’.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says this is false.

“It’s just the opposite. State law requires election judges to initial the upper left hand portion of the ballot. The purpose of that is if there’s a question in terms of the ballots in the machine ... like if there’s more ballots than people checked in that day ... you can go in and check the initials and if there are ballots without initials, that’s a really good sign those ballots were not handed out by the election judges and those ballots can be thrown out by the election judge team,” said Schoeller.

Never hesitate to call your county clerk and ask questions.

“We are doing all we can to set the record straight before Election Day,” said Schoeller.

