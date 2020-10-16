Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: False FB post about voting, tenant warning and top yogurts

OYS podcast
OYS podcast(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ashley talks with Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller about a Facebook post that’s circulating with instructions on what to do when you vote. There’s a problem. It’s 100% false.

If you rent with older children, a mother shares her cautionary tale.

Plus, Consumer Reports released their top picks for yogurt.

CLICK HERE for this week's episode

