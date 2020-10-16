Advertisement

PAC raises $5M to back Galloway for Missouri governor

The Missouri governor's race in November will feature Nicole Galloway and Mike Parson.
The Missouri governor's race in November will feature Nicole Galloway and Mike Parson.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A group supporting Democrat Nicole Galloway’s campaign for Missouri governor raised more than $5 million in roughly a month, according to campaign finance reports filed Thursday.

A Stronger Missouri reported it raised and spent a little more than $5 million in September. The independent political action committee is trying to help Galloway, the state auditor, unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson during the Nov. 3 election.

A pro-Parson PAC raised a little more than half of that in the same time period. Uniting Missouri brought in $2.6 million in September. The group outspent the pro-Galloway PAC last month, dropping $6 million on efforts to keep Parson in office.

Independent PACs are raking in most of the money during this year’s gubernatorial race. That’s because Missouri limits how much money donors can give directly to candidates, while PACs can accept unlimited donations from single donors. PACs can’t coordinate with candidates.

Galloway’s official campaign also outraised and outspent Parson’s, although not by much. She brought in about $1.5 million and spent $2 million. Parson’s campaign raised about $1 million and spent $1.3 million.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ava, Mo. ambulance catches on fire after mechanical issue, no one hurt

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An ambulance from the Ava Ambulance District caught on fire Thursday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

Local

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Following an On Your Side Investigation, a couple in Lebanon is now charged with stealing from pet lovers.

Sports

REPORTS: Chiefs sign RB Le’Veon Bell one-year contract

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

Latest News

Local

First girl in Ozark School history to qualify for states in singles tennis unable to play; exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Melissa Peralta Sanchez is the first girl in Ozark school history to qualify for states in singles tennis but she wasn’t able to play in the tournament today because she was exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the state’s plans for the rollout of the COVID-19.

News

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost/Freeze Advisories Tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs down 20° today

News

City Utilities opening pipeline between Stockton and Fellows Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Extreme drought conditions prompted City Utilities to begin pumping the water from Stockton into Fellows Lake. Since we have not had substantial rain in months.

News

City Utilities opening pipeline between Stockton and Fellows Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Leah Hill reports.