Advertisement

Pandemic baby boom; Springfield children store sees business increase

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You hear of baby booms nine months after big sporting events or even bad weather.

“We have seen a kick up in registries," said Jellybean owner, Meghan Chambers.

Jellybean, a store for tots and tweens has been keeping busy.

“Eight to ten is average but right now we have about fifteen or twenty," said Chambers.

Owner Meghan Chambers said normally this time of year their registries aren’t that high. She believes there’s a reason behind it, the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We do believe there has been a babyboom,” said Chambers.

Abigail O’Quinn agrees. She and her husband have two boys and they weren’t trying for another one.

“God does everything for a reason and we had some extra time at home together so here we are," said Abigail O’Quinn.

She’s in her third trimester and is due in January and is being seen at Mercy.

“I had my OBGYN appointment yesterday and she has been an OB for 30 years and she said there’s definitely a boom going on right now. She said she’s going to have a big rush at Christmas," said O’Quinn.

CoxHealth said it hasn’t seen an increase and they think numbers may be lower because of the uncertainty of being pregnant during a pandemic.

“Most of it has been negative because it’s so unknown and scary but there will be another generation come of it.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oakland, Portland sue over use of federal agents at protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cities of Oakland and Portland, Oregon have sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department.

Sports

Chiefs build more depth, sign RB Le’Veon Bell to one-year contract

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs add another running back to their high-power offense.

Local

Ava, Mo. ambulance catches on fire after mechanical issue, no one hurt

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An ambulance from the Ava Ambulance District caught on fire Thursday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

Local

PAC raises $5M to back Galloway for Missouri governor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Stronger Missouri reported it raised and spent a little more than $5 million in September.

Latest News

Local

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Following an On Your Side Investigation, a couple in Lebanon is now charged with stealing from pet lovers.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Ozarks couple charged with stealing from pet lovers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

Local

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to make an announcement Thursday about the state’s plans for the rollout of the COVID-19.

News

Gov. Parson submits COVID-19 vaccination plan for Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost/Freeze Advisories Tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs down 20° today

News

City Utilities opening pipeline between Stockton and Fellows Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Extreme drought conditions prompted City Utilities to begin pumping the water from Stockton into Fellows Lake. Since we have not had substantial rain in months.