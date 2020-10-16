Pandemic baby boom; Springfield children store sees business increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You hear of baby booms nine months after big sporting events or even bad weather.

“We have seen a kick up in registries," said Jellybean owner, Meghan Chambers.

Jellybean, a store for tots and tweens has been keeping busy.

“Eight to ten is average but right now we have about fifteen or twenty," said Chambers.

Owner Meghan Chambers said normally this time of year their registries aren’t that high. She believes there’s a reason behind it, the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We do believe there has been a babyboom,” said Chambers.

Abigail O’Quinn agrees. She and her husband have two boys and they weren’t trying for another one.

“God does everything for a reason and we had some extra time at home together so here we are," said Abigail O’Quinn.

She’s in her third trimester and is due in January and is being seen at Mercy.

“I had my OBGYN appointment yesterday and she has been an OB for 30 years and she said there’s definitely a boom going on right now. She said she’s going to have a big rush at Christmas," said O’Quinn.

CoxHealth said it hasn’t seen an increase and they think numbers may be lower because of the uncertainty of being pregnant during a pandemic.

“Most of it has been negative because it’s so unknown and scary but there will be another generation come of it.”

