Springfield family’s camper trailer stolen from local storage facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family is searching for their camper trailer after it was stolen from a local storage facility.

Lee and Mike Pruett received a phone call from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 in the morning on Monday. While the couple were expecting to hear the worst, they were still shocked to find out what had happened.

“Just disbelief I think," Lee Pruett said. “I mean how could you steal something that big?”

The family has only had the camper for about 60 days. They found out that someone had broken through the fence of the storage facility and then left with the camper.

Right now the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is working with Bluegrass Storage to figure out what happened. The owner said she believes someone may have driven their car through the fence in order to get inside.

In the short time frame that the Pruett’s owned the camper, they traveled all over the country. They made several stops at attractions like Yellow Stone.

“We had great memories with it for the 60 days that we’ve held it unfortunately,” Mike Pruett said.

After a tough year, the two wanted to try something new. Mike lost a few family members this year and Lee lost her job.

”Well nobody’s had a good year," Mike said. “Just being such a unique, downtrodden year we were just trying to make the absolute most out of it.”

They also wanted to add a bit of a fun feel to their son’s virtual school.

“Doing it on the road added a bit of an adventure to it," Mike said. “It made up for him not being around his buddies all day. And it made up for not being interactive with his teacher.”

“And [it added] an education to it," Lee added. “You know, seeing all the national parks."

The couple says insurance will help, but a few things might be a lost cause.

”Some of the stuff in there is not replaceable though," Mike said. “You know, childhood tools and first aid kits from my grandmother.”

While the family is disappointed about their own loss, Mike said it is a shame many others are right there along with them.

”It’s unfortunate that we’re not unique that this is a daily occurrence," he said.

