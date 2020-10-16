Advertisement

The urge to clean prompts a spike in business for junk haulers in the Ozarks

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an uptick in business for some and a decrease in clutter for others. With many people cleaning out their garages, attics, and basements, junk hauling services have been in high demand.

Jeremiah Yamdogo is the owner of a local janitorial service and junk removal company called Pack-Haul Junk Removal and Moving Services. He said Pack-Hauls Junk Removal has been more profitable, faster, and easy-going than his custodial services. He added that it’s been the best year yet for the company, with August and September being their busiest.

“With families and kids going to school, they’re just trying to clean up to try and do everything,” said Yamdogo. “So they try to get everything done by the time school starts, so everybody was cleaning because they wanted us to come to get their junk.”

Christopher Vinson is a driver for Pack Haul; and has worked with Yamdogo for nearly a decade. He switched over to Pack-Haul junk removing at the start of the pandemic. Vinson explained that at first, it was merely a shift in customers, but now business has increased by more than fifty percent.

Vinson said they take dozens of calls and orders each day for pick up services across the Ozarks. Despite the increased volume of customers, they’re able to meet all their clients' needs safely. He said they also have been able to work with clients on affordable pricing because they understand the hardships people may be facing during the pandemic.

Vinson said between the long drives throughout the Ozarks and endless pickups, the hustle, and bustle haven’t let up.

“It just takes time with a lot of that stuff because some people have a lot of things, anything under the sun they’re just trying to get rid of it,” said Vinson.

Yamdogo and Vinson said popular items people are getting rid of are sofas, appliances, and mattresses.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 injury prevention moves from a Springfield personal trainer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
4 injury prevention moves from a Springfield personal trainer

Sports

Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bills and Chiefs are both 4-1 and coming off uncharacteristic losses in a showdown of two of the NFL’s leading passers: Allen is second with 1,589 yards, and Mahomes fourth with 1,474.

Sports

Arkansas ready to move on from close loss to Auburn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is ready to put the controversial ending to last week’s two-point loss to No. 13 Auburn in the rearview mirror.

News

Sen. Josh Hawley writing book: ‘The Tyranny of Big Tech’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Josh Hawley is working on a book about one of the Missouri Republican’s ongoing targets.

Latest News

News

Junk hauling services see an uptick in business

Updated: 1 hours ago

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extreme fire danger Saturday, rain Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Friday's highs in the 60s

News

Finally, some rain on the way

Updated: 3 hours ago
Extreme fire danger is expected Saturday, but rain will break out on Sunday.

News

Benton County, Mo. Sheriff updates his recovery after a motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Benton County Missouri Sheriff thanks his community as he and his wife recover from a motorcycle crash.

News

Pandemic baby boom; Springfield children store sees business increase

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
You hear of baby booms nine months after big sporting events or even bad weather. A Springfield children's store said they're seeing a similar rise in pregnancies during the pandemic.

National

Oakland, Portland sue over use of federal agents at protests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cities of Oakland and Portland, Oregon have sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department.