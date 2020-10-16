The urge to clean prompts a spike in business for junk haulers in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an uptick in business for some and a decrease in clutter for others. With many people cleaning out their garages, attics, and basements, junk hauling services have been in high demand.

Jeremiah Yamdogo is the owner of a local janitorial service and junk removal company called Pack-Haul Junk Removal and Moving Services. He said Pack-Hauls Junk Removal has been more profitable, faster, and easy-going than his custodial services. He added that it’s been the best year yet for the company, with August and September being their busiest.

“With families and kids going to school, they’re just trying to clean up to try and do everything,” said Yamdogo. “So they try to get everything done by the time school starts, so everybody was cleaning because they wanted us to come to get their junk.”

Christopher Vinson is a driver for Pack Haul; and has worked with Yamdogo for nearly a decade. He switched over to Pack-Haul junk removing at the start of the pandemic. Vinson explained that at first, it was merely a shift in customers, but now business has increased by more than fifty percent.

Vinson said they take dozens of calls and orders each day for pick up services across the Ozarks. Despite the increased volume of customers, they’re able to meet all their clients' needs safely. He said they also have been able to work with clients on affordable pricing because they understand the hardships people may be facing during the pandemic.

Vinson said between the long drives throughout the Ozarks and endless pickups, the hustle, and bustle haven’t let up.

“It just takes time with a lot of that stuff because some people have a lot of things, anything under the sun they’re just trying to get rid of it,” said Vinson.

Yamdogo and Vinson said popular items people are getting rid of are sofas, appliances, and mattresses.

