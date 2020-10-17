Advertisement

Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for funding from the federal coronavirus relief program, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday.

The department said $75 million is available to cities and towns and $75 million to counties for reimbursement of costs associated with expenses related to their response to the coronavirus pandemic beginning March 1 and continuing through Dec. 15.

Among the expenses eligible for reimbursement are payroll for public health and safety employees; public health expenses; and personal protective equipment.

The state health department on Friday reported 97,539 total cases, including both confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began, and 1,665 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

