Arkansas forces seven turnovers, beats Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas forced quarterback Matt Corral to throw six interceptions as the Razorbacks scored 24 points off seven turnovers in a 33-21 win over Mississippi.

Three first-half Rebels' giveaways helped provide Arkansas a 20-0 halftime lead. Corral threw two touchdown passes against the Razorbacks but had a season-low 200 yards in addition to his six picks. Feleipe Franks threw for 244 yards and a touchdown pass to lead Arkansas.

Hudson Clark had three interceptions.

